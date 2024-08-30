Burney Co. Has $1.10 Million Stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Burney Co. decreased its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,722 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in GMS were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get GMS alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in GMS by 98.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 53,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 26,518 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the first quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of GMS by 157.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 29,495 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in GMS by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 13,306 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in GMS by 56.7% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 51,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after buying an additional 18,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at GMS

In other GMS news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $713,528.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,804.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GMS Stock Performance

NYSE:GMS opened at $85.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.62. GMS Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.58 and a 1 year high of $101.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.80 and a 200-day moving average of $91.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. GMS had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GMS shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of GMS from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of GMS from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on GMS from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on GMS from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GMS

About GMS

(Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.