Burney Co. Has $1.19 Million Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Burney Co. reduced its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 62.4% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 52,475.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $73.02 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.03 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.08.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

