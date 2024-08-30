Burney Co. Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Burney Co. lessened its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 24.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth about $207,161,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in VeriSign by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 643,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,888,000 after purchasing an additional 312,882 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in VeriSign by 245.4% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 334,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,420,000 after purchasing an additional 237,770 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 546,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,531,000 after purchasing an additional 153,035 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 316,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,987,000 after buying an additional 117,597 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,684 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $699,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,177,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $183.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.90. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.04 and a 52 week high of $220.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.74.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The business had revenue of $387.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. VeriSign’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRSN. StockNews.com downgraded VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VeriSign

About VeriSign

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.