Burney Co. Has $1.37 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Burney Co. trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,139 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,904 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,734 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in CVS Health by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $57.06 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.71.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CVS Health

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Read More

