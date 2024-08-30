Burney Co. Has $1.45 Million Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Burney Co. cut its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $1,098,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 251.3% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 24,199 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 137,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 75,149 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,661,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,450,000 after buying an additional 118,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,053,000 after buying an additional 234,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.31.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $35.04 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The firm has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.71 and a 200-day moving average of $35.05.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $146,736.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

