Burney Co. Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Burney Co. cut its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,452 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SAP alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 3.5% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in SAP by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in SAP by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in SAP by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

SAP Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE SAP opened at $218.92 on Friday. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $126.75 and a 1 year high of $221.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.23 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.13 and its 200 day moving average is $194.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on SAP from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SAP

SAP Company Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.