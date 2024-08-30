Burney Co. Has $1.72 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Burney Co. lessened its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,025 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In related news, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total transaction of $88,529.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,077.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $219.25 per share, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total transaction of $88,529.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,488 shares in the company, valued at $371,077.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,065 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $252.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.30 and its 200 day moving average is $238.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $183.09 and a 12-month high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.24.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

