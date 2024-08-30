Burney Co. Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Burney Co. lessened its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 94.2% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Nucor by 208.0% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.43.

Nucor Price Performance

NUE stock opened at $150.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.57. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $139.41 and a 52-week high of $203.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.37. Nucor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,379,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,847,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

