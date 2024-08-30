Burney Co. Invests $1.33 Million in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Burney Co. purchased a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,961,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,307,000 after buying an additional 118,002 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $217,683,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 619,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,294,000 after acquiring an additional 102,616 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,599,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 496,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,335,000 after purchasing an additional 25,181 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $1,414,313.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,486 shares in the company, valued at $43,148,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho cut shares of Zscaler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $258.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.18.

ZS opened at $199.62 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.36 and a 12 month high of $259.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -386.76 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.39. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

