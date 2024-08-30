Burney Co. Lowers Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Burney Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,533 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 31,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 6.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 32.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

Shares of EPC stock opened at $40.14 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

