Burney Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Burney Co. lessened its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 19.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 50.7% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 162,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 45.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $127,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,105.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 360,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,096. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $127,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,105.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BRX shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE BRX opened at $27.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.57. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $27.64.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.75 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 117.20%.

About Brixmor Property Group

(Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Stories

