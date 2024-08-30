Burney Co. Purchases New Shares in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,247,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,804,000 after buying an additional 1,274,974 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 18.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,877,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813,911 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 28.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,130,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,186 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $508,006,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,184,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,218,000 after purchasing an additional 810,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of HWM opened at $96.96 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.94 and a 52-week high of $98.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.46%.

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $2,748,055.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,342,306.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $2,748,055.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,342,306.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,160 shares of company stock valued at $24,556,718 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

