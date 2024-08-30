Burney Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Burney Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,843 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $34,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.4 %

PFE opened at $28.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -478.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.99. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently -2,800.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Daiwa America raised Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

