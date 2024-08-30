Burney Co. Sells 1,419 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Burney Co. lowered its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 154.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 461.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Robert J. Stefani sold 767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $56,098.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,055.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on SWX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Southwest Gas Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE SWX opened at $71.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.17 and a fifty-two week high of $78.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.44.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Featured Stories

