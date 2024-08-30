Burney Co. Sells 1,604 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Burney Co. lowered its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 52,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 99,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 48,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 12,918 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 68.9% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE POR opened at $47.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.48. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $48.62. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.43 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 76.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on POR shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Portland General Electric from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Portland General Electric

In related news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $50,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 1,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $90,528.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $50,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

