Burney Co. Sells 20,858 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Burney Co. reduced its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,858 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 103.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 1,911.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cirrus Logic

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $591,774.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,704.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $591,774.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,704.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $1,413,148.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,259 shares of company stock worth $3,348,759 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $146.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 0.94. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $147.46.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.50. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $374.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.