Burney Co. Sells 2,192 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Burney Co. lessened its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Granite Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NXST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $221.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.67.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $168.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.54 and its 200 day moving average is $165.93. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.30 and a 12 month high of $187.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.94). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 57.19%.

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, insider Gary Weitman sold 522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $77,819.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,071.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Rachel Morgan sold 6,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $1,061,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $77,819.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,071.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,130 shares of company stock worth $3,134,802. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.