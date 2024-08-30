Burney Co. Sells 2,788 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Burney Co. cut its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 234,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,882 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 55,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,675,000. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,783,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 55.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $388,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at $18,307,787.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $72,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at $18,092,241.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $388,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at $18,307,787.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,272 shares of company stock worth $1,781,806. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Entergy from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on Entergy from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Entergy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.04.

Entergy Stock Up 0.5 %

ETR stock opened at $119.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.06. The stock has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $87.10 and a twelve month high of $123.61.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

