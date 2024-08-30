Burney Co. Sells 279 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Burney Co. cut its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 146,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in NewMarket by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 4,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in NewMarket during the fourth quarter worth $821,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 142.6% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 17,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,992,000 after buying an additional 10,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the fourth quarter worth about $957,000. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEU opened at $568.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $540.57 and its 200 day moving average is $567.58. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $436.90 and a 12-month high of $650.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $710.23 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 37.06%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

In other NewMarket news, CAO Bruce R. Hazelgrove III sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.31, for a total value of $691,273.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,862.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

