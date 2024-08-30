Burney Co. Sells 3,972 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Burney Co. trimmed its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,389 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,972 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1.4% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 57,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 12,296 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASB. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Randall J. Erickson sold 23,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $546,564.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,353.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Associated Banc stock opened at $22.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.95. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $24.21.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $321.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.69 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

