Burney Co. Sells 643 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Burney Co. lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,936 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Target alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Target by 1.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 39,698 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Target by 1.6% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 1.5% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,344 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its holdings in Target by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 22,019 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,280 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,740 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TGT stock opened at $153.82 on Friday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The stock has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s payout ratio is currently 50.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Target from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Target from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Daiwa America raised Target to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.68.

Get Our Latest Report on TGT

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.