Burney Co. Trims Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Burney Co. lowered its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,552 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Genpact alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Genpact during the 4th quarter worth $5,881,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Genpact by 21.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 266,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,768,000 after purchasing an additional 47,754 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Genpact by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,172,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $565,845,000 after purchasing an additional 218,526 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 241,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 39,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Genpact by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 216,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 70,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on G shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Genpact from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Genpact from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genpact has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Genpact Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $39.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.54. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $39.95.

Genpact Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 17.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $33,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,141. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.