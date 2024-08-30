Burney Co. Trims Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Burney Co. trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,840,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,644,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,373 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 838,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,146,000 after purchasing an additional 544,175 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,189,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $668,959,000 after purchasing an additional 539,644 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,580,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,473,627 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $518,740,000 after buying an additional 269,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $207.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $220.79.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

