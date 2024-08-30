Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,000 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the July 31st total of 385,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,490.0 days.

Calbee Stock Performance

Shares of Calbee stock opened at $20.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.49. Calbee has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $20.52.

About Calbee

Calbee, Inc engages in the production and sale of snacks and other food products in Japan, North America, Greater China, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers potato-based, flour-based, corn-and bean-based, and other food snacks, as well as wheat, cereals, and granola. The company markets its products under the Potato Chips, JagaRico, Harvest Snaps, Honey Butter Chip, Kappa Ebisen, Seabrook, Sapporo Potato, Sayaendo, Jagabee, and the Frugra brands.

