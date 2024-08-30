Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,000 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the July 31st total of 385,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,490.0 days.
Calbee Stock Performance
Shares of Calbee stock opened at $20.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.49. Calbee has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $20.52.
About Calbee
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Calbee
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 3M’s Turnaround Story Will Continue This Year
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Dollar General’s Stock: A Warning Sign for the Average American?
Receive News & Ratings for Calbee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calbee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.