Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $115.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Camden Property Trust traded as high as $124.91 and last traded at $124.55, with a volume of 70529 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $123.92.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CPT. Mizuho reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 2,187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.27). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $387.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.98%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

