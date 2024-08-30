Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lowered its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CARR. Founders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Stock Up 1.3 %

CARR stock opened at $71.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $72.27.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.08.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

