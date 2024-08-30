Celer Network (CELR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.07 Million

Celer Network (CELR) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 30th. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $92.38 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network token can currently be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network’s genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,743,424,107 tokens. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”

