Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) PT Raised to $82.00 at Raymond James

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Centerspace alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Centerspace from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Centerspace from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research increased their target price on Centerspace from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Centerspace from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.29.

View Our Latest Report on Centerspace

Centerspace Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CSR opened at $75.08 on Thursday. Centerspace has a one year low of $46.74 and a one year high of $75.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($1.39). Centerspace had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $65.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centerspace will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centerspace Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Centerspace’s payout ratio is currently -375.00%.

Institutional Trading of Centerspace

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Centerspace in the second quarter worth $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Centerspace by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Centerspace during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Centerspace in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centerspace by 4.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

About Centerspace

(Get Free Report)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.