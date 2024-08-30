Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.410-0.460 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $385.0 million-$400.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $391.0 million.

CERT opened at $12.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.51, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.09. Certara has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $19.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $93.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.01 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 17.02%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Certara from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Certara from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Certara from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.79.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

