Charlie Bass Buys 10,000 Shares of Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Stock

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) Director Charlie Bass bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $11,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,456,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,848.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SCKT opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.84. Socket Mobile, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.11.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 8.93%.

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its products and solutions are integrated into mobile applications for applications in the areas of point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing and quality control processes, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

