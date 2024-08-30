Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 809 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,529,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,845,958,000 after acquiring an additional 151,311 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 10.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,960,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $316,261,000 after acquiring an additional 192,934 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,910,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 12.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,601,172 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $255,372,000 after purchasing an additional 181,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 30.4% during the first quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 1,593,308 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $256,969,000 after purchasing an additional 371,061 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $183.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.31 and a 52-week high of $187.44.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on LNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.