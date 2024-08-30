Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 93.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 127,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,567,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 409,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,950,000 after purchasing an additional 12,820 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 122,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,511,000 after acquiring an additional 68,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $142.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.38 and a 1-year high of $147.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CIGI. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.