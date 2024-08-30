Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) PT Lowered to $22.00

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CHCT. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

NYSE:CHCT opened at $18.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $519.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.68. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $17.64 and a 12-month high of $33.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.21.

In other news, Director Robert Z. Hensley acquired 6,500 shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $126,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,670 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,378,065. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Dupuy acquired 10,000 shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,565 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,082,246.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 264.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 65.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale).

