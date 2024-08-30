Compound (COMP) Price Tops $46.16

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. Compound has a market capitalization of $386.77 million and approximately $28.96 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can now be purchased for $46.16 or 0.00077473 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Compound has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00018756 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007773 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 401.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,378,137 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compoundlabs.xyz. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,378,136.46140664 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 44.97981254 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 515 active market(s) with $26,143,037.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

