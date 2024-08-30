Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Holdings Trimmed by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,635 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,390,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,624 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 70,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 30,143 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 43.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 61,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 18,433 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 602.6% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 52,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 44,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 3,928.4% during the 4th quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,205,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,263 shares in the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VLRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.52.

Shares of NYSE VLRS opened at $5.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.52 million, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 2.47. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $10.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.08.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.87 million. As a group, analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

