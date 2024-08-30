Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.98-1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.015-1.036 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion. Cooper Companies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.640-3.670 EPS.
Cooper Companies Stock Performance
NASDAQ COO opened at $105.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 62.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98. Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $75.93 and a twelve month high of $106.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.12.
Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.
About Cooper Companies
The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.
