Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.980-1.010 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. Cooper Companies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.640-3.670 EPS.

COO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $113.61.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $106.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.12. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.19, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98. Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $75.93 and a 12-month high of $106.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

