COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CDP has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Performance

Shares of CDP opened at $29.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.20. COPT Defense Properties has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $29.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $187.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.11 million. COPT Defense Properties had a negative net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

COPT Defense Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDP. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,496,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter worth $129,344,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the first quarter worth $90,045,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 65.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,274,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,948,000 after buying an additional 1,293,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 9.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,983,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,648,000 after buying an additional 174,206 shares during the last quarter.

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

