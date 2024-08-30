Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Trading 2.8% Higher

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.22 and last traded at $15.17. 33,627 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 430,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.60.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $525.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.18.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $339.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.75 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, insider Karen Mote sold 13,829 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $236,199.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,807.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Karen Mote sold 13,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $236,199.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,807.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $33,473.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,882.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cross Country Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,550,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,984,000 after buying an additional 165,032 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,360,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,662,000 after purchasing an additional 24,363 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,193,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,663,000 after purchasing an additional 934,841 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 15.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 772,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,696,000 after purchasing an additional 106,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 19,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company's Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

Featured Stories

