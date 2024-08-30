CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $979.2-984.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion. CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.610-3.650 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, FBN Securities raised CrowdStrike to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $323.46.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $271.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 512.58, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $145.38 and a 12 month high of $398.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $306.15 and a 200-day moving average of $318.83.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,672 shares in the company, valued at $76,843,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total value of $1,723,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,843,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total transaction of $3,900,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,297 shares in the company, valued at $7,136,012.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

