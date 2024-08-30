CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Cut to $310.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CRWD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $322.51.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $271.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 512.58, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $306.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $145.38 and a 1-year high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total value of $1,723,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,843,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital Corp boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the first quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.8% during the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

