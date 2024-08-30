CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Cut to $350.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $375.00 to $350.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CRWD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research lowered CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $322.51.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 2.8 %

CrowdStrike stock opened at $271.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $306.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.83. The stock has a market cap of $66.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 512.58, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $145.38 and a twelve month high of $398.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total value of $3,900,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,136,012.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total value of $3,900,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,136,012.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $20,925,726.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,127,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,576,497.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294 over the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,124,000 after purchasing an additional 315,280 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $683,336,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,214,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,461,000 after buying an additional 358,945 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,049,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,425,000 after acquiring an additional 60,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,817,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,471,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

