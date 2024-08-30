CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $310.00 at DA Davidson

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CRWD. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Guggenheim cut CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, FBN Securities raised shares of CrowdStrike to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $323.46.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $271.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $66.11 billion, a PE ratio of 512.58, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $306.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $145.38 and a 52 week high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 404.3% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $545,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

