CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.61-3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.890-3.902 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.95 billion. CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.610-3.650 EPS.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Trading Up 2.8 %

CrowdStrike stock opened at $271.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.11 billion, a PE ratio of 512.58, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $145.38 and a 12 month high of $398.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded CrowdStrike from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, FBN Securities raised shares of CrowdStrike to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $323.46.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CrowdStrike

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,563,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total value of $5,703,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 824,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,382,009.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294 in the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.