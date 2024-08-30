Culp (CULP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 4th.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.76 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts expect Culp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Culp Stock Down 1.0 %
CULP stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. Culp has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $5.99. The company has a market cap of $62.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average is $4.68.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Culp in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Culp
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
