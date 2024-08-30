Culp (CULP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 4th.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.76 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts expect Culp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CULP stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. Culp has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $5.99. The company has a market cap of $62.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average is $4.68.

In related news, Director Sharon A. Decker acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,828.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Culp news, Director Sharon A. Decker acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,828.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jonathan Lee Kelly purchased 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $27,872.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,340.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 102,172 shares of company stock valued at $507,138 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Culp in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

