Decred (DCR) Price Hits $11.21 on Major Exchanges

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. Decred has a market capitalization of $182.64 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Decred has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for about $11.21 or 0.00018746 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Decred alerts:

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.13 or 0.00077109 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007743 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000115 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 388.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,286,675 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.