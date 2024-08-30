Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Lowered to $136.00 at Morgan Stanley

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Dell Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $127.63.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Dell Technologies stock opened at $110.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.56 and a 200-day moving average of $122.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $53.62 and a 52 week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $3,411,714.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 787,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,878,466.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $3,411,714.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 787,669 shares in the company, valued at $105,878,466.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,205,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $159,018,661.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,725,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,705,689.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock valued at $963,293,619 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,595,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,054,000 after purchasing an additional 647,192 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,575,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,564,000 after acquiring an additional 197,435 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $835,946,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,045,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,458,000 after acquiring an additional 520,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 449.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,891 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

