Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Lowered to $128.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $155.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.59% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.63.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $110.74 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $53.62 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.10. The firm has a market cap of $78.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The business had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $61,799,321.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,172,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $61,799,321.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,172,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $529,031.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,035,138.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock valued at $963,293,619. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

