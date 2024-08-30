DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Raised to $260.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.48.

DKS stock opened at $235.12 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $100.98 and a 12 month high of $239.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.19 and its 200 day moving average is $205.32. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

