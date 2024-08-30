Dollar General Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share on Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th.

Dollar General has increased its dividend by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years. Dollar General has a payout ratio of 29.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dollar General to earn $8.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.0%.

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG stock opened at $84.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.79. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $84.00 and a fifty-two week high of $168.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

DG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.38.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

